 MAH B.Ed CET Results and ELCT CET 2023 Results Declared; Here's direct link
MAH B.Ed CET Result 2023: Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell has declared the MAH B.Ed CET and MAH-B.Ed & ELCT-CET Results 2023 today. Direct links here.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, May 29, 2023, 02:43 PM IST
article-image
The direct links to check the results have been attached below. | Representative image

MAH B.Ed CET Result 2023: Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell has declared the MAH B.Ed CET and MAH-B.Ed & ELCT-CET Results 2023 today, May 29. Candidates who appeared for the MAH-B.Ed. (General & Special) or MAH-B.Ed. (General & Special) & B.Ed.-ELCT CET can check the results online. The lists of qualified candidates for both exams have been uploaded on the official website. The direct links to check the results have been attached below.

MAH-B.Ed. (General & Special) 2023 Result PDF

MAH-B.Ed. (General & Special) & B.Ed.-ELCT CET 2023 was conducted from April 24 to 26. MAH-B.Ed. (General & Special) 2023 was conducted from April 23 to 26. The duration of the exam was 60 minutes. The entrance test is conducted for selecting candidates eligible for admission to various programmes of Bachelor of Education (B.Ed). Students who have passed the entrance exam will have to register for counselling. The students will be allotted colleges and universities through the counselling process. 

How to check MAH B.Ed merit list

  1. Visit the official website- https://bedcet2023.mahacet.org/

  2. Now scroll down to the 'Important Notices' tab

  3. Click on the result links that reads: 

  4. 'Result of MAH-B.Ed. (General & Special) 2023' or

  5. 'Result of MAH-B.Ed. (General & Special) & B.Ed.-ELCT CET 2023'

  6. A PDF file will open as soon as you click on the link

  7. Look for your name and roll number. 

article-image

