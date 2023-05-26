MHT CET 2023 results on June 12, answer key to be OUT today

MHT CET results 2023 will be declared on June 12. | Representational Pic

The MHT CET answer key 2023 has been released by the State Common Entrance Test Cell of the Maharashtra government . On the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org, there is a link to download the Maharashtra CET question papers and response sheets for both PCM and PCB.

The MHT CET 2023 PCM examinations were held from May 9 to May 12, while the PCB exams were held from May 15 to May 20. The MHT CET PCM question paper featured 150 questions and lasted 180 minutes, whereas the PCB question paper had 200 questions. There is no negative marking, as per the exam pattern.

MHT CET percentile score is not the same as percentage of marks obtained. “Candidates should note that if he/she appearing for both the groups ie. PCM and PCB, the percentile score of physics or chemistry will not be interchanged among the groups,” the official statement read. Aspirants can challenge the MHT CET answer key 2023 from today till May 28 at cetcell.mahacet.org. The MHT CET results 2023 will be declared on June 12.

How to download Maharashtra CET 2023 answer key

Follow the steps given below to download Maharashtra CET key 2023 and question paper, response sheet.

Visit the MHT CET official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

Click on the MHT CET answer key grievances notice under the latest notification.

Now on the MHT CET candidate login, enter roll number and date of birth.

And submit the details entered.

The CET answer key will be displayed.

Enter the question ID to be challenged.

Submit the fees per question challenged.

Download the answer key 2023, response sheet.