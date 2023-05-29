MAH MBA CET Result 2023 expected shortly; check details and link here

Maharashtra's Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell conducted MBA CET on March 25 - 26 | Pixabay (Representative Image)

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will declare the MAH MBA CET 2023 result anytime soon in online mode. Once results are out, students who appeared for the MAH MBA CET 2023 exam can download the result by entering their login credentials including their application number, and password on the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.

However the CET Cell has not announced the MAH MBA CET result date 2023 officially.

According to the various media reports, MAH MBA CET result 2023 is expected to be out this week. Candidates who qualify for the written test will be eligible to register for the counselling process -Centralized Admission Process (CAP).

The exam was held on March 25 and 26, and on May 6 across various exam centres in the state for students seeking admission to professional courses in various institutes in the state of Maharashtra for the academic year 2023-24.

The MBA/MMS CET 2023 entrance exam was held for a total of 150 marks, for a duration of 2.5 hours.

The test comprised multiple-choice questions with five options.

There will be no negative marking in the MAH MBA/MMS CET 2023 test.

STEPS TO CHECK MAH MBA CET RESULT 2023:

Go to the official page at cetcell.mahacet.org

Search and click on the MAH MBA/MMS CET 2023 result link that is available on the homepage.

Login using required credentials

The result will appear on screen

Save and download. Take a printout of the same for future reference.