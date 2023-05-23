MAH CET Law 3-year LLB scorecard OUT at cetcell.mahacet.org, direct link here

MAH CET Law 3-year LLB | Representational pic

The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra has declared the CET LLB 3 years result today, May 22, 2023.

Candidates who appeared for the MH CET 3-year exam on May 2, 3, 2023 can check their result on the official website at scorecard at cetcell.mahacet.org

Direct link to check results for MAH CET LLB 3 years

The passing marks for MAH CET LLB 3 years is 45 % for the general category and 40% for the reserved category.

The MH CET law cut-offs will be different for each participating college. The cut-offs depend on various factors, including number of seats offered by law college, college preference given by the candidates, a candidate’s rank in MH CET law merit list, the reservation policy of law colleges participating in MH CET law and the category of the candidate.

Steps to download MAH LLB CET Result 2023:

Visit the official website at llb3cet2023.mahacet.org

On the homepage, click on 'Download Scorecard'

Now, enter your 'Application Number' and 'Date of Birth'

The MAH LLB CET result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout of the same for future reference

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has already issued the MAH CET 5-year LLB result 2023 on May 21.

