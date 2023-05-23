 MAH LLB 5 yrs CET Result 2023 OUT at mahacet.org
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMAH LLB 5 yrs CET Result 2023 OUT at mahacet.org

MAH LLB 5 yrs CET Result 2023 OUT at mahacet.org

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra (MAH CET Cell) has declared the MAH LLB 5 yrs (Five Year Integrated Course) CET Result 2023 at mahacet.org

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, May 23, 2023, 04:55 PM IST
article-image
MHT CET 2023 admit card | File

MAH LLB 5 yrs CET Result 2023 is Out now.

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra (MAH CET Cell) has declared the MAH LLB 5 yrs (Five Year Integrated Course) CET Result 2023 at mahacet.org

Direct link to check MAH LLB 5 yrs CET Result 2023

Read Also
MAH BHMCT CET 2023 results declared at cetcell.mahacet.org; check details
article-image

The exam was conducted on April 20, 2023 at various exam centres across the state. The exam comprised of 150 questions for 1 mark each.

  • The questions asked were from legal aptitude and legal reasoning (40 questions),

  • general knowledge and current affairs (30 questions),

  • logical and analytical reasoning (40 questions),

  • English (30 questions) and basic Mathematics (10 questions).

Steps to check MAH LLB 5 Years Results 2023

  • Go to the official website of MAHACET at mahacet.org

  • Click on the link that reads ' MAH LLB 5 yrs CET Result 2023' on the page of MAH LLB.

  • Enter all the required details/ login credentials and click on the 'submit' option.

  • You will see your result appearingon the screen.

  • Check your result and also download the page.

  • You can take a printout for future reference.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MAH LLB 5 yrs CET Result 2023 OUT at mahacet.org

MAH LLB 5 yrs CET Result 2023 OUT at mahacet.org

JAC Jharkhand Result 2023: 81% pass in 12th science stream & 95% class 10th exam

JAC Jharkhand Result 2023: 81% pass in 12th science stream & 95% class 10th exam

Air Force officer's proud daughter, UPSC AIR 1 Ishita Kishore credits 'sense of service' for her...

Air Force officer's proud daughter, UPSC AIR 1 Ishita Kishore credits 'sense of service' for her...

JAC Jharkhand class 12th Science Results 2023 declared at jac.jharkhand.gov.in; 81% pass

JAC Jharkhand class 12th Science Results 2023 declared at jac.jharkhand.gov.in; 81% pass

Bihar: 35 schoolchildren become unwell after eating Mid-day meal

Bihar: 35 schoolchildren become unwell after eating Mid-day meal