MAH LLB 5 yrs CET Result 2023 OUT at mahacet.org

MAH LLB 5 yrs CET Result 2023 is Out now.

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra (MAH CET Cell) has declared the MAH LLB 5 yrs (Five Year Integrated Course) CET Result 2023 at mahacet.org

Direct link to check MAH LLB 5 yrs CET Result 2023

The exam was conducted on April 20, 2023 at various exam centres across the state. The exam comprised of 150 questions for 1 mark each.

The questions asked were from legal aptitude and legal reasoning (40 questions),

general knowledge and current affairs (30 questions),

logical and analytical reasoning (40 questions),

English (30 questions) and basic Mathematics (10 questions).

Steps to check MAH LLB 5 Years Results 2023

Go to the official website of MAHACET at mahacet.org

Click on the link that reads ' MAH LLB 5 yrs CET Result 2023' on the page of MAH LLB.

Enter all the required details/ login credentials and click on the 'submit' option.

You will see your result appearingon the screen.

Check your result and also download the page.

You can take a printout for future reference.