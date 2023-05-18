 MAH BHMCT CET 2023 results declared at cetcell.mahacet.org; check details
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMAH BHMCT CET 2023 results declared at cetcell.mahacet.org; check details

MAH BHMCT CET 2023 results declared at cetcell.mahacet.org; check details

Students will be able to check their scores, after entering their application number, birth date, and password on the official site. Candidates must verify information such as their roll number, name, registration number, and other details.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, May 18, 2023, 11:42 AM IST
article-image
The MAH BHMCT CET 2023 was held last month, on April 20, in a Computer Based Mode | Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MAH - CET) Cell has announced the Bachelor of Hotel Management and Catering Technology Common Entrance Test (MAH BHMCT CET) 2023 results today, on May 18, on the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org. The exam scores will be considered to be valid for a year.

Read Also
MHT CET 2023: PCB group admit card out at cetcell.mahacet.org
article-image

Students will be able to check their scores, after entering their application number, birth date, and password on the official site. Candidates must verify information such as their roll number, name, registration number, and other details.

How to download the MAH BHMCT CET 2023 results?

  1. Go to the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org

  2. Select the MAH BHMCT CET scorecard 2023 link.

  3. On the redirected page, Enter you login credentials.

  4. The MAH BHMCT CET scorecard will be displayed on your screen. Download and save for future reference.

The MAH BHMCT CET 2023 was held last month, on April 20, in Computer Based Mode. Students were quizzed with 100 Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs) and there was no negative marking for wrong answers. The exam was held for 90 minutes.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CUET UG 2023: Admit card expected shortly at cuet.samarth.ac.in soon

CUET UG 2023: Admit card expected shortly at cuet.samarth.ac.in soon

MAH BHMCT CET 2023 results declared at cetcell.mahacet.org; check details

MAH BHMCT CET 2023 results declared at cetcell.mahacet.org; check details

Odisha Class 10 Results today at bseodisha.nic.in; check latest updates here

Odisha Class 10 Results today at bseodisha.nic.in; check latest updates here

Pakistan: Seven-year-old student dies after policeman open fires at school van

Pakistan: Seven-year-old student dies after policeman open fires at school van

India has more women STEM grads than US, UK or France: Report

India has more women STEM grads than US, UK or France: Report