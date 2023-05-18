MAH BHMCT CET 2023 results declared at cetcell.mahacet.org; check details

The MAH BHMCT CET 2023 was held last month, on April 20, in a Computer Based Mode | Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MAH - CET) Cell has announced the Bachelor of Hotel Management and Catering Technology Common Entrance Test (MAH BHMCT CET) 2023 results today, on May 18, on the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org. The exam scores will be considered to be valid for a year.

Students will be able to check their scores, after entering their application number, birth date, and password on the official site. Candidates must verify information such as their roll number, name, registration number, and other details.

How to download the MAH BHMCT CET 2023 results?

Go to the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org Select the MAH BHMCT CET scorecard 2023 link. On the redirected page, Enter you login credentials. The MAH BHMCT CET scorecard will be displayed on your screen. Download and save for future reference.

The MAH BHMCT CET 2023 was held last month, on April 20, in Computer Based Mode. Students were quizzed with 100 Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs) and there was no negative marking for wrong answers. The exam was held for 90 minutes.