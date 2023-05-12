 MHT CET 2023: PCB group admit card out at cetcell.mahacet.org
MHT CET 2023: PCB group admit card out at cetcell.mahacet.org

Common Entrance Test Cell has link to download the admit card has been activated on the official website.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, May 12, 2023, 08:44 PM IST
article-image
MHT CET 2023: PCB group admit card out | Representative image

Mumbai: State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has today, May 12, 2023 released the MHT CET Admit Card 2023 for the PCB group.

Candidates who have applied for the MHT CET can download the admit card from the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.

To download the admit card, candidates have to enter their application number, date of birth and other details.

MHT CET PCB Exam Date

MHT CET PCB Exam 2023 will be held from May 15, 2023 to May 20, 2023.

Candidates note that the admit card is mandatory to be carried on the day of the exam along with the required documents.

The admit card will include the roll number, date of birth, exam time, exam centre and other details.

Steps to download MHT CET 2023 PCB admit card:

  • Visit the official website – cetcell.mahacet.org

  • On the homepage, click on the CET portal and select MHTCET PCB group admit card link

  • Once done, the admit card link will be displayed and then enter your details

  • Download the result and keep a copy for future references.

