MAH CET 2023 Counselling: Registration For LLB 5-year CAP Starts at cetcell.mahacet.org

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (MH CET Cell) has begin the registration process for the MAH CET counselling 2023 for Five-year LLB (Bachelor of Laws) programmes for the academic year 2023-24. Students can register for the LLB 5-year Centralised Admission Process (CAP) till June 22. Students can register on the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.

However, candidates belonging to the NRI/OCI/PIO/FNS and CIWGC categories have the flexibility to apply until June 30.

The MH CET 3-year LLB entrance exam was conducted on May 2 and 3, while the MH CET 5-year LLB exam took place on April 20.

According to the CAP MHT CET 2023 Llb 5-year schedule, grievances will be resolved related to alphabetical list and candidates will be able to edit the application form and upload required documents through candidate login will be from June 26 to 28.

