MAH CET 2023 Counselling For LLB 5-Years: Check CAP Round 2 Allotment Status

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has released the round 2 allotment status against the centralized admission process (CAP) for the LLb 5-years integrated programme. MAH CET round 2 allotment status can be checked at cetcell.mahacet.org or llb5cap23.mahacet.org.

The candidates who have been allotted a seat can download the provisional allotment letter by login in their credentials. Candidates will be able to report to the allotted colleges and take admission from July 19 to July 22. The colleges will upload the status of admitted candidates on the official portal from July 19 to July 24.

MAH CET 2023 Counselling Fee:

MAH CET LLB counselling candidates belonging to the general, special backward class (SBC), notified tribes (NT), vimukta jati (VJ) and denotified tribes (DT) will be required to pay Rs 3,000.

Candidates belonging to scheduled castes, scheduled tribe and other backward caste will have to pay Rs 1,000 as counselling fee.

Round three of MAH CET counselling 2023:

Round three of MAH CET counselling will also be conducted based on vacant seats and will be displayed online from July 25.

The CET Cell also released the MH CET 5-Year LLB final merit list for Non-Resident Indian (NRI) candidates on July 18, 2023.

Registration steps for MAH LLB 2023 counselling

Visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Click on the MAH LLB allotment status link.

Enter MAH-L.L.B.-5Yrs CET-2023 application id and submit.

Download MHT CET LLB-5 year round 2 allotment result.

Save it for future reference.

