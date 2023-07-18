MAH CET Cell Extends BSc Nursing CAP Registration 2023 To July 20

MHT CET 2023 Counselling | Representative image

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has extended the last date to register for admission to BSc nursing programmes. The last to register is July 20.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for MH BSc nursing counselling 2023 on the official website, cetcell.net.in/NURSING-2023. Earlier, the deadline to register for BSc nursing courses was July 15.

CET cell in an official notice said, "In view of various request received from aspiring candidates, the Competent Authority, State CET Cell has decided to extend the schedule of CAP Registration for B.Sc.Nursing."

MH CET BSc Nursing counselling 2023 schedule:

Online registration and submission of CAP application form (Session Applied): Up to July 20 till 11:59 pm

Payment of registration fees through online payment gateway. (Non Refundable): Up to July 21 till 11:59 pm

Uploading of all required colored scan original documents in PDF file after successful payment: Up to July 23 till 11:59 pm

Online verification of documents: Up to July 25

Candidates will require the following documents to apply for BSc nursing admissions 2023:

Online downloaded application form.

Copy of downloaded Admit Card.

Any photo ID proof (Aadhar Card / Driving license / PAN Card / Passport)

Copy of downloaded MH BSc Nursing CET 2023 result.

Nationality certificate, valid passport, Class 12 school leaving certificate indicating the nationality of the candidate as "INDIAN"

Certificate for Age (SSC passing certificate or valid passport)

SSC (or equivalent) Marksheet

SSC (or equivalent) passing certificate

HSC (or equivalent) marksheet

HSC (or equivalent) passing certificate

Medical fitness certificate from a registered medical practitioner

Caste certificate

EWS certificate

PwD certificate