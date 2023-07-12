MHT CET Counselling 2023: BE/B.Tech Merit List To Be OUT On July 14

MAH CET BE/BTech Merit List | CET Maharashtra

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the schedule for counselling of the MHT CET 2023. As per the schedule, the MHT CET counselling for BE, BTech and Integrated MTech programmes provisional merit list will be out on July 14. Candidates can check the complete schedule on the official website at mahacet.org.

For CAP round 1, the provisional category-wise seats will be released on July 19. Candidates can submit and confirmation of option form of CAP round 1 from July 20 to July 22.

The registration process for MHT CET counselling 2023 for BE/B Tech ended on July 10. The process of document verification and confirmation of the application form was held till July 11.

MHT CET Counselling 2023 for Engineering: Schedule

Provisional merit list for candidates: July 14

Submission of grievances: July 15 - July 17 (till 5 PM)

Display of final merit lists for candidates: July 19

Display of provisional category-wise seats for CAP round 1: July 19

Online submission and confirmation of option form of CAP round 1: July 20 22

Provisional allotment of CAP round 1: July 25

Accepting to the offered seat by candidate through login as per allotment of CAP round 1: July 26 - July 28 (till 3 PM)

To check the entire schedule visit: https://mhtcet2023.mahacet.org/StaticPages/HomePage?tms=27

MHT CET counselling is conducted for admission to engineering courses in reputed colleges in Maharashtra. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for the latest updates on MHT CET counselling.