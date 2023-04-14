MAH BHMCT CET 2023 admit card out at cetcell.mahacet.org, direct link here

MAH BHMCT CET2023 admit card out mahaaccet2023.mahacet.org | Representative image

Mumbai: Maharashtra- Common Entrance Test Cell, (MH CET Cell) has released the Bachelor of Hotel Management and Catering Technology MAH BHMCT CET admit card 2023.

Candidates who have applied for MAH BHMCT CET 2023 can download the admit card from the official website of the CET Cell at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Candidates will have to enter their application number and date of birth (DOB) to download Maharashtra MAH BHMCT CET 2023 hall ticket.

The application process for the exam closed on April 7.

Corrections window application form was open on April 8 and 9.

MAH BHMCT CET 2023 will include 100 Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs) and there is no negative marking for wrong answers marked. The duration of the exam will be 90 minutes.

Applicants must take admit card with them to their respective exam centres. Those without admit card may be denied entry at exam centre. It will have details like name of candidates, their roll number, exam venue and schedule and important exam day guidelines.

Steps to download MAH BHMCT CET 2023 admit card:

Go to the CET Cell’s official website at cetcell.mahacet.org

On the homepage, click on the link to for MAH BHMCT CET 2023 admit card

Enter application number, date of birth and security pin to sign in

Click on the admit card option

Admit card will appear on screen

Download it and take printout for future reference.

Direct link here to download the admit card