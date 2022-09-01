Madhya Pradesh MP PAT 2022 Registration starts; Here's what you need to know

Madhya Pradesh MP PAT 2022 Registration starts | Pixabay

The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has commenced the registration process for Pre-Agriculture Test (PAT) 2022. Applicants can apply for the MP PAT 2022 on the official website -- peb.mp.gov.in. The last date to fill the application form is September 14. Only those candidates who have cleared Class 12 or equivalent exam can apply.

MP PAT exam will take place on October 15 and 16. The examination will be held in two shifts- shift 1 from 9 am to 12 noon and shift 2 from 2 pm to 5 pm. The application fee for Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC) and Person with benchmark Disability (PwD) categories is Rs 250 and Rs 500 for Unreserved (UR) category.

Application fee for applicants from different categories:

Scheduled Caste (SC) - Rs. 250/-

Scheduled Tribe (ST) - Rs. 250/-

Other Backward Class (OBC) - Rs. 250/-

Person with benchmark Disability (PwD) - Rs. 250/-

Unreserved Category (UR) - Rs. 500/-

MP PAT Application Form 2022: Steps To Register

Open the official website - peb.mp.gov.in. Select the 'MP PAT 2022 Registration' link on the homepage. Register with the required credentials. Upload the required documents (scanned) and pay the application fee. Then click on Submit. MP PAT 2022 application form will appear on your screen. Download the application form and get a hard copy future use.

Madhya Pradesh PEB is hosting the PAT examination to provide admission to candidates in four-year BSc (Honours) Agriculture, BSc (Honours) Horticulture, BSc (Honours) Forestry, and BTech Agriculture Engineering courses.

