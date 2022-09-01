e-Paper Get App

Madhya Pradesh MP PAT 2022 Registration starts; Here's what you need to know

The last date to fill the MP PAT 2022 application form is September 14.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 01, 2022, 04:18 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh MP PAT 2022 Registration starts | Pixabay

The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has commenced the registration process for Pre-Agriculture Test (PAT) 2022. Applicants can apply for the MP PAT 2022 on the official website -- peb.mp.gov.in. The last date to fill the application form is September 14. Only those candidates who have cleared Class 12 or equivalent exam can apply.

MP PAT exam will take place on October 15 and 16. The examination will be held in two shifts- shift 1 from 9 am to 12 noon and shift 2 from 2 pm to 5 pm. The application fee for Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC) and Person with benchmark Disability (PwD) categories is Rs 250 and Rs 500 for Unreserved (UR) category.

Application fee for applicants from different categories:

  • Scheduled Caste (SC) - Rs. 250/-

  • Scheduled Tribe (ST) - Rs. 250/-

  • Other Backward Class (OBC) - Rs. 250/-

  • Person with benchmark Disability (PwD) - Rs. 250/-

  • Unreserved Category (UR) - Rs. 500/-

MP PAT Application Form 2022: Steps To Register

  1. Open the official website - peb.mp.gov.in.

  2. Select the 'MP PAT 2022 Registration' link on the homepage.

  3. Register with the required credentials.

  4. Upload the required documents (scanned) and pay the application fee. Then click on Submit.

  5. MP PAT 2022 application form will appear on your screen.

  6. Download the application form and get a hard copy future use.

Madhya Pradesh PEB is hosting the PAT examination to provide admission to candidates in four-year BSc (Honours) Agriculture, BSc (Honours) Horticulture, BSc (Honours) Forestry, and BTech Agriculture Engineering courses.

Read Also
MHT CET 2022 answer key today; Know more here
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEducationMadhya Pradesh MP PAT 2022 Registration starts; Here's what you need to know

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Man hits, pushes elderly woman in Kamathipura; video goes viral

Mumbai: Man hits, pushes elderly woman in Kamathipura; video goes viral

Mumbai updates: Ganeshotsav fervour envelops city; CM, citizens and celebs welcome Bappa

Mumbai updates: Ganeshotsav fervour envelops city; CM, citizens and celebs welcome Bappa

Uttar Pradesh: Major shakeup in bureaucracy; 16 Senior IAS transferred

Uttar Pradesh: Major shakeup in bureaucracy; 16 Senior IAS transferred

Attacks on Christians: SC orders MHA to obtain verification reports from 8 states

Attacks on Christians: SC orders MHA to obtain verification reports from 8 states

Delhi HC issues notice to Centre on plea challenging constitutional validity of CAA

Delhi HC issues notice to Centre on plea challenging constitutional validity of CAA