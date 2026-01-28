Haryana: Bomb Threat Emails Target 6 Private Schools In Gurugram, Authorities On High Alert | File Pic (Representative Image)

Gurugram: At least six private schools in Gurugram received bomb threats through emails on Wednesday morning, said police.

The school management, police department, and district administration are on alert after receiving the email threatening to bomb the schools, they added.

According to the police, a search operation has been launched in all six schools, and students were also being evacuated from the school premises. Police teams and bomb squads are on the campuses along with sniffer dogs.

Six private schools in Gurugram that have received threats are Kunsakpalan School in DLF Phase-1, Lancers School in Sector-53, Heritage Experiential Learning School in Sector-64, Shiv Nadar School DLF Phase-1, Shri Ram Aravali School and Pathway World School near Badshahpur, said the police.

According to the school management, they received the threat via email on Wednesday morning at around 7:10 am, after which they informed the police control room. They got to know about the threat just as children were about to reach the schools.

Following this, the school management sent a message to parents, urging them not to send their children to school. Those students who had already arrived were sent back, they added.

After getting information, police teams immediately reached the schools and activated security protocol. SDRF teams were called in to assist and are investigating the matter, said the police.

A senior police officer said that although no suspicious objects have been found, the police and administration are closely monitoring the situation.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)