 Haryana: Bomb Threat Emails Target 6 Private Schools In Gurugram, Authorities On High Alert
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationHaryana: Bomb Threat Emails Target 6 Private Schools In Gurugram, Authorities On High Alert

Haryana: Bomb Threat Emails Target 6 Private Schools In Gurugram, Authorities On High Alert

Six private schools in Gurugram received bomb threat emails on Wednesday morning, prompting evacuation and police search operations. Authorities, including bomb squads and SDRF teams, are investigating but found no suspicious objects. Schools alerted parents not to send children, and security measures remain heightened as the situation is closely monitored.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, January 28, 2026, 12:45 PM IST
article-image
Haryana: Bomb Threat Emails Target 6 Private Schools In Gurugram, Authorities On High Alert | File Pic (Representative Image)

Gurugram: At least six private schools in Gurugram received bomb threats through emails on Wednesday morning, said police.

The school management, police department, and district administration are on alert after receiving the email threatening to bomb the schools, they added.

According to the police, a search operation has been launched in all six schools, and students were also being evacuated from the school premises. Police teams and bomb squads are on the campuses along with sniffer dogs.

Six private schools in Gurugram that have received threats are Kunsakpalan School in DLF Phase-1, Lancers School in Sector-53, Heritage Experiential Learning School in Sector-64, Shiv Nadar School DLF Phase-1, Shri Ram Aravali School and Pathway World School near Badshahpur, said the police.

FPJ Shorts
Kala Ghoda Arts Festival To Begin On Jan 31 In Mumbai: Must-Attend Activities For Your Kids
Kala Ghoda Arts Festival To Begin On Jan 31 In Mumbai: Must-Attend Activities For Your Kids
RRB NTPC Graduate Level Exam 2025: New Date Released For Rescheduled CBTST; Read Official Notice Here
RRB NTPC Graduate Level Exam 2025: New Date Released For Rescheduled CBTST; Read Official Notice Here
Ajit Pawar No More: Similar Learjet-45 Aircraft Involved In Baramati Tragedy That Killed Maha Dy CM Had Crashed Earlier In 2023
Ajit Pawar No More: Similar Learjet-45 Aircraft Involved In Baramati Tragedy That Killed Maha Dy CM Had Crashed Earlier In 2023
Supreme Court AGR Relief Marks Turning Point For Vodafone Idea: KM Birla
Supreme Court AGR Relief Marks Turning Point For Vodafone Idea: KM Birla
Read Also
Chandigarh: Over 25 Schools Targeted By Bomb Threat Emails, Police Launch Investigation
article-image

According to the school management, they received the threat via email on Wednesday morning at around 7:10 am, after which they informed the police control room. They got to know about the threat just as children were about to reach the schools.

Following this, the school management sent a message to parents, urging them not to send their children to school. Those students who had already arrived were sent back, they added.

After getting information, police teams immediately reached the schools and activated security protocol. SDRF teams were called in to assist and are investigating the matter, said the police.

A senior police officer said that although no suspicious objects have been found, the police and administration are closely monitoring the situation.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

RRB NTPC Graduate Level Exam 2025: New Date Released For Rescheduled CBTST; Read Official Notice...
RRB NTPC Graduate Level Exam 2025: New Date Released For Rescheduled CBTST; Read Official Notice...
Haryana: Bomb Threat Emails Target 6 Private Schools In Gurugram, Authorities On High Alert
Haryana: Bomb Threat Emails Target 6 Private Schools In Gurugram, Authorities On High Alert
Chandigarh: Over 25 Schools Targeted By Bomb Threat Emails, Police Launch Investigation
Chandigarh: Over 25 Schools Targeted By Bomb Threat Emails, Police Launch Investigation
UGC NET December Result 2026 To Be Out Soon At ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Check Details Here
UGC NET December Result 2026 To Be Out Soon At ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Check Details Here
GSEB HSC Practical Admit Card 2026 Issued At gseb.org; Here’s How To Download
GSEB HSC Practical Admit Card 2026 Issued At gseb.org; Here’s How To Download