Mumbai: KC College To Hold Blitzkrieg 2026 From January 29–31, Bringing Global Cinema, Media & Culture Under One Roof |

KC college is all geared up to host the 23rd largest intercollegiate media festival in Mumbai, Blitzkrieg 2026 on 29th, 30th and 31st of January 2026 at the KC College. Significantly, there will be an active participation of 15-plus colleges from all over Mumbai and a 6000-plus rotational footfall per day of the festival.

Blitzkrieg has lifted the curtain on this year’s theme: ‘Echoes of the Lost Kingdoms’. With this theme, Blitzkrieg promises an unforgettable experience and interactive storytelling, awakening the legacy of the lost kingdom. Amidst the legacy, it’ll revive the power, the untold stories and spirits of the lost empires. The theme will be brought to life as every contingent will transform into their chosen kingdom, competing and performing, aiming for the trophy.

International Film Festival (IFF) set on the 29th January, a highlight of the first day of Blitzkrieg. There is a total entry of 146 films of which 21 films are international received from all over the world including countries like France, Indonesia, Brazil and Spain. There are 4 categories in which the films will be competing. The pivotal feature of this year happens to be receiving an Oscar-nominated French film (Best Live Action Short Film category). Moreover, strong regional films received includes Marathi, Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil content.

On the 30th and 31st, the fest premiers with fun events like fashion shows and dance performances along with a high-energy Boiler Room style DJ event with a strong visual and conceptual setup. The events inspired by Public Relations, Journalism, Advertising, and Media Studies, turning academics into hands-on experiences.

Ms. Surya Gune, convenor of Blitzkrieg 2026, said “The International Film Festival, introduced two years ago, enters its third edition this year and has received multiple film entries from filmmakers worldwide. Blitzkrieg ’26 will see participation from nearly 15 Mumbai colleges across 20 - 25 student-curated events covering filmmaking, journalism, advertising, public relations, and other media disciplines. We are truly looking forward to the festival.”

Blitzkrieg 2026 combines learning with fun, allowing students to apply classroom concepts in real-time competitive formats. The fest stands out for its thematic depth, international cinematic presence, academic relevance, and large-scale participation.