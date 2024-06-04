LSAT India 2024 Results To Be Announced On June 8

Pixabay

The Law School Admission Council (LSAC) has announced the results date for the Law School Admission Test (LSAT) India 2024 will be released on June 8, 2024. Candidates who appeared for the LSAT India 2024, conducted between May 16 and May 19, 2024, can access their results online.

Important Dates:

Registration Window Closed: May 5, 2024

Exam Scheduling: March 23, 2024 - May 9, 2024

System Readiness Check and Mock Test: March 29, 2024 - May 12, 2024

Exam Dates: May 16, 2024 - May 19, 2024

Scorecard Release: June 8, 2024

How to Download LSAT India 2024 Scorecard:

Visit the official LSAT India website, lsatindia.in

Click on the ‘LSAT India 2024 results’ option.

Enter your login credentials on the redirected page.

View your LSAT India 2024 result displayed on the screen.

Download and save the scorecard for future reference.

LSAT India 2024 Exam Pattern

Mode: Online

Total Questions: 92 multiple-choice questions

Sections:

Analytical Reasoning

Logical Reasoning 1

Logical Reasoning 2

Reading Comprehension

Duration: 2 hours and 20 minutes

The LSAT India exam assesses skills in advanced reading comprehension, critical thinking, and logical and analytical reasoning.

The LSAT India exam is important for students aiming to enroll in various law programs across more than 50 law schools in India, including five-year integrated LLB, three-year LLB, and LLM courses.

For any further information or updates, candidates should regularly check the official LSAT India website.