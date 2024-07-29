Lower Cost And Supportive Administration Attract Indian Medical Students To Bangladesh | Pixabay

The recent crisis in Bangladesh and the frenetic return of Indian students from there has showcased this Asian country in a new light. With only 53 public universities, 107 private universities, and 3 international universities, Bangladesh has become a ‘study’ destination for Indian students.

Currently, as more than 8,000 students are enrolled in various educational programmes in Bangladesh, their top choice is studying Medicine. The Free Press Journal spoke to Indian students who are back home after the crisis that hit the country to know the reasons for why Bangladesh is a ‘Study Abroad’ destination.

Surprisingly, it was almost a first choice for many, and medical studies is the top choice. The reason for it, the students explained, is the fact that the medical colleges there are recognised by the Medical Council of India (MCI) and the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Quality of Medical Education

According to India’s foreign ministry, around 8,500 Indians are studying in Bangladesh where many of them pursuing Medicine. Jayshree, pursuing her MBBS from Dhaka National Medical College, finds the medical education in Bangladesh to be superior compared to other countries. She says, “After visiting several countries like Kazakhstan, Russia, Nepal, and attending classes for about a month, I finally came to Bangladesh and enrolled myself here. The quality of medical education here is appreciable and matches Indian government guidelines.”

Further she explains, “First, I had secured admission in Russia's Tver State Medical University but I did not pursue because of the war with Ukraine."

She appreciates the support from the Dhaka National Medical College, including personalised food services to meet her dietary restrictions. "The college authorities at Dhaka National Medical College provided support by arranging food services for me. The principal himself said that since they were expecting students from India, it was their duty to fulfil all my basic requirements," she said. Jayashree, who belongs to the Vaishnav caste, does not eat onion and garlic.

Another student from the same college, Samiya Sheikh, chose Bangladesh because of its strong academic record and practical benefits, and lower living costs as compared to other countries like Russia and Kazakhstan. "I chose Bangladesh mainly because of the quality of education offered at Dhaka National Medical College. The university has a strong reputation in terms of education. Additionally, the cost of education and living expenses in Bangladesh are comparatively lower than in other countries, which made it a practical choice for me," she explains.

Cost-effective studies in Bangladesh

Another significant factor impacting these students' choices is the education fee. In Bangladesh, the cost of an MBBS program varies between Rs 20 lakh and Rs 25 lakh for government medical colleges, and between Rs 30 lakh and Rs 50 lakh for private medical colleges.

In contrast, the cost of attending a private medical institution in India might approximately Rs. 1 crore. Jayshree found it more affordable than private medical colleges in India, even though she had to pay in USD; her total costs, including entrance fees, ranged from Rs 55 lakh to Rs 60 lakh.

Samiya gave a thorough account of her costs, which was about Rs 25,00,000 in total, much less than those incurred in other nations. She said, “The overall expenses for getting admission included application fees, travel costs, initial accommodation, and settling expenses. In total, I spent approximately INR 25,00,000 to secure my admission and settle in Bangladesh."

Cost incurred by Samiya (data point)

Application Fees: INR 23,00,000

Travel Costs: approx INR 30,000 (including flights Kolkata to Dhaka and local transport)

Initial Accommodation: approx INR 50,000 (first month’s rent and deposit)

Miscellaneous Expenses: approx INR 40,000 (settling costs, initial food, and supplies)

Shukrana Mathakiya, a first-year MBBS student at Dhaka National Medical College, also highlights the affordability aspect and says, "The fees for my course range between Rs 50 lakh to 60 lakh. Despite the high cost, the quality of education and the support provided by the college make it worth the investment."

Straightforward admission process

The admission process in Bangladesh is relatively straightforward and easy. Jayshree points out that universities in Bangladesh accept direct admissions, which many are unaware of. This can save a significant amount of money by avoiding brokers or agents. She says that clearing the NEET exam is a primary requirement, with her own score being 550.

On the other hand, Samiya opted for an agent to process her admission procedure, making it smoother and more straightforward. She said, “The agent assisted with submitting previous academic records, preparing for the entrance examination, and handling the interview process. Agents also helped with the visa application and other necessary paperwork, ensuring all requirements were met efficiently and reducing the stress of navigating the admission process on my own.”

The growing interest in Bangladesh as a destination for medical studies underscores its position on the global education map. The experiences shared by students reveals that Bangladesh is not merely a fallback option but a preferred choice for many aspiring doctors due to its quality education, affordable costs, and supportive environment.