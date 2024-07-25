Indian Students Struggle To Return From Bangladesh Amidst Escalating Violence

Student protests in Bangladesh | File

As Bangladesh gripples with fierce students’ protests, thousands of Indian students studying in the neighbouring country are facing the heat.

While the adversary-hit students are struggling hard to find a way back home, some parents say they have even lost communication with their children. The Free Press Journal reached out to Indian parents, many of whom narrated the adversaries faced by their children.

Student reaches Dhaka airport in Ambulance

Situation is such that a few students have even reached airports by ambulance from their hostel. One such student is Md. Shorisuzzaman. His father, Md. Shorifuzzaman from Kolkata, says his son faced a severe crisis while returning from Dhaka Medical College.

“Situation in Bangladesh is very direing. My son was meant to come to India four days back. Upon reaching the airport, he found out that his flight had been cancelled. Monday, he took a flight around 7 PM and reached Kolkata by 8 PM. From Kolkata, he travelled to Murshidabad and arrived at 4:30 AM.”

He further adds, “The college hostel is 18 km from the airport. My son came by ambulance from the college hostel to the airport, provided by Dhaka Medical College. He received all necessary services at his hostel, and the college principal and professors were very supportive, ensuring students were safely transported to the airport.” However, the relieved father claims that “there was no help from the Indian or the Bangladeshi government.”

‘College providing adequate support’

On the other hand, another first-year student at Dhaka Medical College, Jayshree, decided to stay back at her hostel as the 19-year-old was receiving ‘adequate support’ from her college.

Her uncle Ajay Singh says, “My niece decided to stay back because her college is providing all the necessary support and help. Yesterday, she messaged in the morning which reads: 'I am good here and in regular contact with the Indian High Commission and Dr. Probir Kumar Das sir (a professor at Dhaka University). Local friends are saying conditions are getting normal. The principal and staff are always with me, so don't worry about me.”

Parents battle communication challenges

Singh also notes: "Jayshree mentioned that they are receiving food and basic necessities. However, many students are concerned because they cannot contact their families. Regular calls are disrupted due to network issues, and the internet has been down since July 17."

He also mentions that the majority of the students are female. Parents, particularly of the female students, are panicking as they cannot communicate with their children. “They are reaching out to each-other for any information,” Singh says.

‘No support from the government’

"The situation is relatively normal at the moment. I was able to text my niece, who said the university had advised them to stay in the hostels,” Singh says of the current situation at Dhaka Medical College. “If the Indian High Commission organises a rescue operation, students will be evacuated.But, there is no government-led rescue operation as yet," he says.

Singh also claims, "Students who have reached the airport or border have done so at their own risk. There has been no official communication from the university to the parents; students have only received verbal updates about the situation. Now, students are stuck and unable to go outside."

Both Indian nationals and Bangladeshi citizens have been severely impacted by the current violence in their country. An increasing number of Indian students, mostly enrolled in medical schools, are going home as the situation worsens, amidst the battles that have claimed over 100 lives.

According to recent data shared by the BSF Eastern Command, which is responsible for guarding the Indo-Bangladesh border across five Indian states—West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, and Mizoram— a total of 4,315 students have returned in the past four days. Of them 3,087 are Indians. And thousands more are still stuck in the violence-hit nation awaiting help from the Indian Embassy and the government.