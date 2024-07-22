Bangladesh Unrest 14 Medical Students From Gujarat Return Home

X

Fourteen medical students from Gujarat stranded in Bangladesh due to ongoing unrest have safely returned home, while efforts are underway to bring back 11 others still in the neighbouring country, the state government said on Monday.

Gujarat government intervenes to ensure safe return

The violence in Bangladesh, sparked by student protests against a reservation policy, prompted concerns from parents of Gujarati students. In response, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel directed the NRG Foundation, a state government entity, to assist in locating the stranded students, according to a government release.

The NRG Foundation set up a helpline—9978430075—to gather information about the students. Based on data from the parents of 24 medical students, the foundation coordinated with the Ministry of External Affairs to facilitate their return.

As of Monday, 14 MBBS students have returned to India. Among them, seven are from Bharuch, two each from Ahmedabad and Bhavnagar, and one each from Amreli, Mehsana, and Patan districts, while efforts are on to bring back 11 students, the release stated.

The Ministry of External Affairs has issued an advisory urging Indians and students in Bangladesh to avoid local travel and stay indoors amid the unrest, the government stated.