 Loneliness Causes Another Suicide In Telangana; IIIT Basar Student Hangs Self
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationLoneliness Causes Another Suicide In Telangana; IIIT Basar Student Hangs Self

Loneliness Causes Another Suicide In Telangana; IIIT Basar Student Hangs Self

The 17-year-old, a student of Pre-University Course-I, was found hanging in the hostel room on the varsity's campus, they said. As per preliminary information, the student, is suspected to have ended life after he reportedly grew homesick, a police official said.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, August 09, 2023, 09:47 AM IST
article-image
Another Suicide By Student In Telangana | IANS

Hyderabad: A student of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), popularly known as IIIT Basar, in Nirmal district of Telangana, allegedly died by suicide on Tuesday, police said. The 17-year-old, a student of Pre-University Course-I, was found hanging in the hostel room on the varsity's campus, they said. As per preliminary information, the student, is suspected to have ended life after he reportedly grew homesick, a police official said.

The student, a native of Sangareddy district had joined the institute a week ago and it seems he was feeling lonely for the past four days, the official said. No suicide note was found. Further probe was on, police said. On June 13, a girl student of Pre-University Course-I of the institute, was found hanging in the bathroom on the university's campus, police had said.

Read Also
Craze For International Education: Hyderabad Airport Jammed With Students Going Abroad (Watch)
article-image
AASRA helpline no.

AASRA helpline no. | File

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Loneliness Causes Another Suicide In Telangana; IIIT Basar Student Hangs Self

Loneliness Causes Another Suicide In Telangana; IIIT Basar Student Hangs Self

Punjab: Schools Closed Today (August 9) Due To Bandh Call By Dalit and Christian Communities Over...

Punjab: Schools Closed Today (August 9) Due To Bandh Call By Dalit and Christian Communities Over...

FPJ Mumbai Schools Survey 2023: Kaliyon Ka Chaman Fame Meghna Naidu Says, 'Ditch Phones, Cherish...

FPJ Mumbai Schools Survey 2023: Kaliyon Ka Chaman Fame Meghna Naidu Says, 'Ditch Phones, Cherish...

Student Loan: Mental Stress Bogs Down Indian Students Already Buried Under Debt

Student Loan: Mental Stress Bogs Down Indian Students Already Buried Under Debt

Top 10 AIIMS In India As Per Latest Rankings

Top 10 AIIMS In India As Per Latest Rankings