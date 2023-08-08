Craze For International Education: Hyderabad Airport Jammed With Students Going Abroad (Watch)

Craze For Abroad Education | Twitter @Paul_Oommen

A recent video from the Hyderabad Airport is going viral on the social media, X formerly Twitter in which many students could be seen waiting in queues to take their flights. The video shared by one of the twitter user shows that thousands of students are present at the airport and are waiting to catch their flights. A twitter user claims these students are going out of India for their studies. he also mentioned that the craze to Study abroad is immense amongst the Telugu speaking natives.

A tweet by Paul Oommen says, "With thousands of students heading abroad for studies, the #Hyderabad airport is unusually chock-a-block. The Telugu land's fascination for a masters abroad is not new. :)"

With thousands of students heading abroad for studies, the #Hyderabad airport is unusually chock-a-block. The Telugu land's fascination for a masters abroad is not new. :) #Telangana #AndhraPradesh pic.twitter.com/5eaXcndM3t — Paul Oommen (@Paul_Oommen) August 6, 2023

To the post a user commented, "Experienced this today!! . Even cab drivers are refusing to go to airport."

Another writes, "Hehe kumbha mela", Which means, major pilgrimage and festival in Hinduism where thousands of people gather at a place.

According to a report by the Ministry of Education, around 3.3 lakh Indian students left for higher studies abroad until June 30 in 2023. In the year 2022, 7.5 lakh Indians went to foreign countries for higher studies. The figures for 2022 were an increase of 68-percent over 2021.

The Ministry said that in 2022, 13,24,954 Indian students were pursuing various courses in 78 countries.

However, the Ministry maintained no data on students returning to India after their studies in foreign countries and the expenses incurred by the students for the courses.

