Cambridge International Education declares IGCSE Results 2023, link here

IGCSE board results 2023 | Cambridge International

Cambridge Assessment International Education has announced the IGCSE board results 2023.

The results for the IGCSE can be obtained from the official website of "Cambridge International" using individual credentials at directresults.cie.org.uk.

Syllabus grades are provided on the provisional marksheet.

All the students can access the IGCSE results online from the board's official website.

Note: It is only a provisional result that lists out the syllabus entered by the candidate and the respective syllabus grades awarded.

Steps to check IGCSE results online:

Visit the official website at cambridgeinternational.org

On the new window, click on "Login to access your result files."

Enter your Direct "Username" and "Password."

The results will be visible on the screen.

IGCSE Grading system

The grades are categorized into:

A*(a*), A(a), B(b), C(c), D(d), E(e), F(f) or G(g).

A*(a*) is the highest grade and G(g) the lowest.

UNGRADED’ shows that the candidate failed to reach the standard required for Grade G(g).

For some language syllabuses, separate oral endorsement grades are reported on a scale of 1(ONE) to 5(FIVE), 1(ONE) being the highest and 5(FIVE)the lowest.

Candidates who fail to reach the standard required for grade 5(FIVE) will have nothing reported on the statements of results or certificates

Endorsement grades are only shown on certificates where the overall syllabus grade in the language concerned is Grade G(g) or better.

Cambridge Assessment International Education is the largest provider of international education programs and eligibility which provides world-leading academic research, learning and assessment globally, backed by the first-class teaching and research departments of the University of Cambridge.