LLMU releases Bihar BED CET admit card 2023, Steps to download admit card

Bihar BED CET admit card 2023 released | Representational image

Bihar B.Ed Combined Entrance Test (CET) admit cards are released by Lalit Narayan Mithila University, Darbhanga today on March 30, 2023.

Candidates who have registered themselves for the Bihar BEd. 2023 exam can download the admit card from the official website at biharcetbed-lnmu.in.

The registration was conducted from February 20, 2023 to March 15, 2023. The submission of online applications with late fee and editing was from March 16, 2023 to March 20, 2023.

Exam Date

As per the schedule, the Bihar BEd CET exam will be conducted on April 8, 2023.

Exam Duration

CET-B.Ed.-2023 shall be of two hours duration.

Exam Pattern

Bihar BEd. 2023 entrance Test will be of 120 objective type questions each carrying one mark.

Direct link to download LNMU Bihar BED CET admit card 2023

Steps to download Bihar CET BEd admit card 2023

Visit the official site of Bihar CET BEd at biharcetbed-lnmu.in.

Click on Bihar CET BEd 2023 Admit Card link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the data, over 1.8 lakh students have registered for the exam, out of which 96,673 are female candidates and 84,560 are male candidates.