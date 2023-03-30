 Bihar BSEB class 10th results 2023 most likely to be out tomorrow
The Bihar Board has already announced the results for class 12th a few days back. Bihar board 10th result will be available at secondary.biharboardonline.com BSEB Matric result will be announced at a press conference, details of which will be shared with students soon.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 30, 2023, 04:07 PM IST
article-image
BSEB Class 10 results soon | Representational image PTI

BSEB will soon announce the date for Bihar class 10th results 2023.

After the press conference, the result link will be activated on the board website.

Students have to use their roll numbers for checking their results

These details are mentioned on admit cards. When announced, students can check Bihar BSEB Matric result date and time here. 

