Bihar BSEB: Last date to apply for class 12th Supplementary 2023 at seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com

BSEB; Last date to apply for class 12th Supplementary 2023

Patna: BSEB, the Bihar board for Secondary education will be closing the registrations for the class 12th supplementary 2023 today on March 30.

As per the official notice issued, Candidates can apply before the last date for the compartment cum special exams at seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com.

A more than a week ago BSEB class 12 result were declared in which 13.04 lakh (approx.) students appeared, out of which 10.91 lakh students managed to pass. The overall pass this year percentage stood at 83.7 per cent.

Those who have failed in the BSEB Inter Result 2023 can apply for appearing in the supplementary and improvement exams.

Students must secure a total of 33 percent as aggregate in BSEB class 12 exams. Those who have not secured 33% can register themselves for the Bihar Supplementary exams today.

Steps to apply for BSEB 12th Supplementary 2023 Exams:

Visit the official website - seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com

Click on the link “Click Here for Compartment Special Form 2023”

Enter your registered number and other details

Fill the form, pay the fees if required and submit

Download the form and take a printout for future references.