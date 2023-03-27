BSEB Result 2023: Bihar class 10 results to be out soon at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to announce the Class 10 results soon | Representative pic

Bihar Class 10 results is awaited since the release of the class 12 results last week.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Class 10 matric result is awaited by over 16 lakh students.

The Bihar Board is expected to declare the Class 10 Bihar board results soon.

Students can check their Bihar board Class 10 exam results at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

The BSEB Class 10 exams were conducted between February 14 and February 22 and the papers were conducted in two shifts on all the exam days.

Recently BSEB Class 12 results were declared by the Sate Board and is the first School board in the country to declare results for class 12th in 2023.

Steps to check BSEB class 10 Results

Step 1: Visit the biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the designated Bihar 10th result link

Step 3: On the next window, login with the BSEB roll codes and roll numbers

Step 4: Download the Bihar board result online