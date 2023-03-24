 Bihar BSEB Class 10th result 2023 to be announced soon; How to check result
As per sources, BSEB is expected to announce the Bihar board Class 10th result 2023 on March 28. However, the official announcement regarding BSEB 10th result 2023 date and time is still not confirmed by BSEB.

March 24, 2023
BSEB is expected to announce the Bihar board Class 10th result 2023 on March 28. | Representational image PTI

Bihar BSEB class 12 exam results were declared on March 22. In this process the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to announce the Bihar board Class 10th result 2023 on March 28 as per sources.

However, the official announcement regarding BSEB 10th result 2023 date and time is still not confirmed by BSEB.

Students who took the matric board examinations will be able to check Bihar board 10th results through the official website of the board – biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

BSEB Class 10 exams 2023 were conducted from February 14 to February 22 in two shifts- the morning shift and the afternoon shift.

Steps to check Bihar Board 10th result 2023

Go to the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the result link

log in your with your credentials

Your admit card will appear on the screen

Download and take print out for future references.

