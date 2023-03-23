Bihar BSEB result 2023: Application process for class 12 scrutiny, compartment starts today

Bihar BSEB Result 2023 | (ANI Photo)

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) results were declared on March 21. The State Board has started the online application for scrutiny of Class 12 final exam answer sheets from March 23.

Candidates who are not satisfied with their marks can now apply for scrutiny on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

The last date to apply is March 29.

The board will also open the window for receiving online applications for the Class 12 compartment exam, 2023.

Students who did not pass the Inter exam this season will get another chance to clear their exams.

The application window will remain open from March 23 to 27.

According to BSEB, results of compartment examination of Class 12 will likely be announced on or before May 31.

13.04 lakh (approx.) students appeared in the Class 12 Bihar Board exam, out of which 10.91 lakh students managed to pass. The overall pass this year percentage stood at 83.7 per cent.