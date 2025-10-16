LIC AAO Result 2025 Expected To Be Out Soon; Here's How To Check

LIC AAO Result 2025 SOON | canva

LIC AAO Result 2025: The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) plans to announce the Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) 2025 exam results soon. Applicants who took the LIC AAO test should anticipate their results to be accessible through the official LIC website, licindia.in.

LIC AAO Result 2025: How to check?

Once announced, aspirants can verify their LIC AAO results online by following the methods outlined below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of LIC at licindia.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, go to Careers/Recruitment.

Step 3: After this, click on the LIC AAO 2025 Result link.

Step 4: Next, enter the details such as registration number and date of birth.

Step 5: Now, the LIC AAO 2025 Result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the LIC AAO 2025 Result and take a printout of the same for further reference.

LIC AAO Result 2025: Cut-off list

LIC normally publishes cut-off scores alongside the results, indicating the minimal grades required to advance to the next round. The cut-off varies by category and is determined by criteria such as exam difficulty and candidate numbers. A merit list of qualified candidates is also published, allowing aspirants to understand where they stand in the selection process.

What's next?

Applicants who pass the written examination may be asked for additional steps, such as interviews and pre-recruitment checks. Candidates can get an advantage in the final selection process by preparing for these phases ahead of time, understanding LIC's expectations, and having the essential documents on hand.

Why is the LIC AAO exam conducted?

The LIC AAO exam is the starting point for those interested in a career in insurance administration, which offers competitive pay, work security, and opportunities for advancement.