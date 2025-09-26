 Leh Schools And Colleges Shut On Sept 26–27 Amid Violent Protests Over Statehood Demand
Leh shuts all schools, colleges, anganwadi and coaching centres on Sept 26–27 after violent protests over Ladakh statehood left 4 dead, 80 injured. Authorities cite safety concerns.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Friday, September 26, 2025, 11:11 AM IST
article-image
Leh Protest News | Canva

Leh Protest News: In the wake of increasing unrest in Leh, the District Magistrate has directed all government and private schools, colleges, anganwadi centres, and coaching centres to stay closed on September 26 and 27, 2025.

The order, signed by District Magistrate Romil Singh Donk, IAS, was issued as a precautionary measure to protect the staff and students amid the volatile situation. The Chief Education Officer, college principals, and institution heads have been asked to firmly implement the closure.

The decision comes amid violent protests in Leh demanding Ladakh's statehood and the granting of constitutional protection under the Sixth Schedule for tribal communities. Violence on September 24 killed four people and injured over 80, including police officials, as government buildings and vehicles were torched.

The Senior Superintendent of Police, Leh, shall take appropriate action for enforcement, and the Director of School Education and Programme Officer of ICDS would monitor compliance. The Assistant Director of DIPR Leh has been entrusted with giving wide publicity to the order.

'Their Distress, Anguish Must Awaken Govt Of India's Conscience': Congress MP Jairam Ramesh On Ladakh Protest
‘Pata Chal Raha Hai Pakistan…’: Irfan Pathan Trolls Men In Green Live On Air After Missed Run-Out Chance Against Bangladesh During Asia Cup 2025 Match
AP Shocker: Toddler Dies After Falling Into Hot Milk Container At Anantapur School; Chilling CCTV Footage Surfaces
Is EPFO Set To Launch ATM Withdrawals For PF? Major Decision Expected That Could Transform Access To Your Savings
The official announcement said, “In view of the prevailing situation in Leh district, it is hereby order that all Government/Private Schools, Anganwadi Centres, Colleges, Coaching Centres and other educational institutions within Leh District shall remain closed for two days w.e.f. 26/09/2025. The Chief Education Officer, Leh, All College Principals, and Heads of Educational Institutions shall ensure strict compliance with this order.”

All institutions have been advised by the authorities to take the order seriously and cancel all academic and non-academic activities for the two days, emphasising that maintaining public safety and order is imperative.

West Bengal Government To Announce Recruitment Notification For 13,421 Teacher Posts After Durga...

Allahabad HC Postpones UPPSC Mains Exam, Orders Revised Prelims Merit List

APSC CCE Mains Admit Card 2025 Issued; Check Exam Pattern Here

IB Security Assistant Exam 2025: Admit Cards Released At mha.gov.in; Exam On September 29 & 30

BJMC Student Detained For Spreading Fake Leopard Photo In Lucknow

