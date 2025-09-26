Leh Schools And Colleges Shut On Sept 26–27 Amid Violent Protests Over Statehood Demand

Leh Protest News | Canva

Leh Protest News: In the wake of increasing unrest in Leh, the District Magistrate has directed all government and private schools, colleges, anganwadi centres, and coaching centres to stay closed on September 26 and 27, 2025.

The order, signed by District Magistrate Romil Singh Donk, IAS, was issued as a precautionary measure to protect the staff and students amid the volatile situation. The Chief Education Officer, college principals, and institution heads have been asked to firmly implement the closure.

The decision comes amid violent protests in Leh demanding Ladakh's statehood and the granting of constitutional protection under the Sixth Schedule for tribal communities. Violence on September 24 killed four people and injured over 80, including police officials, as government buildings and vehicles were torched.

The Senior Superintendent of Police, Leh, shall take appropriate action for enforcement, and the Director of School Education and Programme Officer of ICDS would monitor compliance. The Assistant Director of DIPR Leh has been entrusted with giving wide publicity to the order.

The official announcement said, “In view of the prevailing situation in Leh district, it is hereby order that all Government/Private Schools, Anganwadi Centres, Colleges, Coaching Centres and other educational institutions within Leh District shall remain closed for two days w.e.f. 26/09/2025. The Chief Education Officer, Leh, All College Principals, and Heads of Educational Institutions shall ensure strict compliance with this order.”

All institutions have been advised by the authorities to take the order seriously and cancel all academic and non-academic activities for the two days, emphasising that maintaining public safety and order is imperative.