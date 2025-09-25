SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Starts; Check Eligibility Criteria & Other Details Here

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2025 | ssc.gov.in

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2025: The registration process for the recruitment to the posts of Head Constable [Assistant Wireless Operator (AWO)/Tele-Printer Operator (TPO)] in Delhi Police Examination, 2025 has started by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). Aspirants who are qualified and interested can submit their application form on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

Important dates

1. Application process dates: 24.09.2025 to 15.10.2025

2. Last date to make the payment: 16.10.2025

3. Correction window: 23.10.2025 to 25.10.2025

4. Computer-Based examination schedule: December 2025/ January 2026 (Tentative)

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

The recruitment drive intends to fill 552 openings, with 370 for males. The post-wise breakup is: 285 for open, 49 for Ex-SM, and 36 for departmental. A total of 182 posts are for females. The post-wise breakup is: 163 for open, and 19 for departmental.

Eligibility criteria

1. Age limit: Aspirants must be between the ages of 18 and 27 as of July 1, 2025. The upper age limit has been eased for reserved category applicants.

2. Educational qualification: Candidate must have passed the 10+2 (Intermediate) with science & mathematics examination from a recognised board or institution.

Read the detailed official notification for educational qualifications here

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2025: Pay scale

The position falls under Pay Level-4 in the pay matrix (Group ‘C’), with a salary range of ₹25,500 to ₹81,100.

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

To apply for this recruitment, candidates need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “Apply” option and then register.

Step 3: After this, candidates need to fill out the form, make the payment, upload the documents (if required), and then submit.

Step 4: Download the form and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to apply

Application fees

The registration fees for this recruitment is Rs 100/-. Women and applicants from Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Ex-servicemen (ESM) are exempt from paying fees.