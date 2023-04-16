 Law Commission of India invites internship applications; eligibility, dates, and more
Law Commission of India invites internship applications; eligibility, dates, and more

Though the duration of the internship is only for four weeks, the extension of the same will be carried out at the intern's request. No remuneration will be paid to the intern student during this period.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Sunday, April 16, 2023, 01:33 PM IST
The internship is open to all students who are studying at law at recognised institutions. | Representative Image

The Law Commission of India is seeking applications from LLB, LLM, and Research students to work with them for various projects involving Law, Legal issues. The internship is open to all students who are studying at law at recognised institutions.

According to the Indian Express, the law commission offers three internship programmes: a summer programme (May–June), a winter programme (November–December), and a programme for midterm interns.

Job profile of the internship

Interns will be required to help in the Commission's law, legal projects.

A research paper will have to be submitted by the interns at the end of the internship on any topic.

How can one apply?

One needs to reach out to the Assistant Law Officer at the Law Commission of India either by post, courier or hand.

Dates

Deadline for summer internships is April 1.

October 1 is the deadline for winter internships.

Applications for mid-term internships must be submitted 30 days prior to the desired start date.

