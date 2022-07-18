NEET UG exam: Students allegedly forced to remove bras during frisking process in Kerala | (PTI Photo)

Kollam: In a shocking incident in the southern state of Kerala, nearly 100 female students alleged that they were asked to remove their bras before taking the NEET UG examination. During the frisking process, students were asked to remove their innerwear before entering the exam centre at the metal detection stage.

The incident occurred at the Mar Thoma Institute of Information Technology, Ayur, on Sunday, July 17, and it came to light after the father of a student filed a complaint about this happening with the police in Kollam.

"My daughter has been preparing for the NEET exam since 8th grade. We were confident that she would achieve a good rank on the test but due to this issue she was unable to concentrate and couldn't properly write the exam," a student's father told ANI.

The dress code in a NEET exam centre does not allow for any metallic objects or accessories to be carried but at the same time, the advisory does not talk about bras or undergarments.

According to the NEET dress code, students are not allowed to wear long sleeves with shoes also being barred. Candidates can wear slippers and sandals with low heels.

"They were very uncomfortable. The guideline issued by NTA had not mentioned any ban on bras and hooks. We were following all guidelines. But the staff did not allow them to enter the classroom without removing inner-wear," he added.



The state's women's commission also registered a suo moto case over the incident.

Read Also NEET UG 2022 exam tomorrow; here are the guidelines released by NTA