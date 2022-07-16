NEET UG 2022 exam tomorrow; here are the guidelines released by NTA

The exam will be administered using pen and paper between 2:00 PM and 5:20 PM in accordance with the NTA NEET 2022 Academic Calendar. | (PTI Photo)

Tomorrow, July 17, 2022, the National Eligibility Cumulative Entrance Test — Undergraduate (NEET-UG 2022) exam will be administered by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The exam will be administered using pen and paper between 2:00 PM and 5:20 PM in accordance with the NTA NEET 2022 Academic Calendar. The test will be administered at various locations in 14 cities outside of India and 497 cities inside the nation. For the NEET UG exam, more than 18 lakh aspirants have registered. On the official website, candidates who intend to take the medical entrance exam can acquire the NEET 2022 Admit Card. NTA has released guidelines to be followed by NEET-UG 2022 candidates.

Important instructions candidates need to follow:

Candidates must arrive at the exam site by the reporting/entry time at the site listed on the admission card. After the gate closes, candidates are not permitted to enter the testing facility.

No candidate will be permitted to show up at the examination centre on a date or at a time other than that specified on their admit card.

The NEET UG 2022 Admit Card must be brought by candidates, along with a passport-sized photo (the same one that is pasted on the application form) for pasting on the designated spot on the attendance sheet at the centre during the NEET (UG) - 2022 Examination.

A valid picture ID issued by the government, such as a PAN card, driver's license, voter ID card, passport, ration card, class 12 admit card with a photo, or any other authorised photo ID. The photo ID must be authentic and valid.

According to the NEET(UG) 2022 Information Bulletin, candidates are not permitted to leave the Room/Hall without giving the on-duty invigilator their OMR Sheets.

NEET UG 2022 : What's allowed at the exam centre

Items such as a personal transparent water bottle, an additional photo identical to the one supplied on the application form, hand sanitizer, and the admit card with self-declaration are permitted inside the exam venue.

NEET UG 2022 : What's not allowed at the exam centre

Any item, such as printed or written text, scraps of paper, a geometry or pencil box, a plastic pouch, a pen, a scale, a writing pad, a pen drive, an eraser, a calculator, a log table, an electronic pen or scanner, etc., is prohibited within the exam room.

A mobile phone, Bluetooth, earbuds, microphone, pager, fitness band, or other type of communication device.

Other accessories such a belt, cap, wallet, sunglasses, and handbags. Watches of any kind, bracelets, cameras, etc.

Any jewellery or metallic objects. water bottle, any packaged or opened food products.

Covid-19 Guidelines for tomorrow's NEET UG exam

Guidelines from COVID19 must be followed when administering the test.

N-95 masks are available for use at the centre.

Use hand sanitizers that include alcohol.

Keep a distance from others while taking the exam.

When should candidates report at the centre?

According to the Agency, candidates won't be permitted to access the testing facility after 1:30 PM. By 1:15 PM, seating will be available. The entire lesson period will last from 1:20 to 1:45 PM.

On the day of the exam, candidates wearing a customary must be at the designated examination centre no later than 12:30 p.m.

Dress Code

Shoes like slippers and low-heeled sandals are allowed.

There are no shoes allowed.

Long sleeves and light clothing are prohibited. However, candidates should be at the examination centre at least an hour before the latest reporting time, which is 12.30 pm, in order to allow enough time for a proper frisking without causing the candidate any discomfort and ensuring the integrity of the test.

Read Also Plea to postpone NEET UG dismissed by Delhi HC