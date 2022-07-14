Plea to postpone NEET UG dismissed by Delhi HC

Delhi High Court | Government of Delhi

The Delhi High Court on Friday rejected a writ petition filed by 15 students, who were seeking to postpone the NEET-UG 2022 exam to be held on July 17.

The petitioners sought to postpone the date of the NEET-UG exam to another date after four-six weeks based on several grounds but to no avail.

The Delhi HC stated that the plea was too late and the petition was misconceived. The court also refused to levy any cost on the petitioners, owing to the fact that they are students.

“I was quite inclined to pass an order against the petitioner but only because these are students we are not going. If such petitions are filed then the court will not shy away from imposing costs,” Justice Sanjeev Narula noted as he dismissed the plea.

