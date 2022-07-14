e-Paper Get App

Plea to postpone NEET UG dismissed by Delhi HC

The petitioners sought to postpone the date of the NEET-UG exam to another date after four-six weeks based on several grounds but to no avail.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, July 14, 2022, 04:13 PM IST
article-image
Delhi High Court | Government of Delhi

The Delhi High Court on Friday rejected a writ petition filed by 15 students, who were seeking to postpone the NEET-UG 2022 exam to be held on July 17.

The petitioners sought to postpone the date of the NEET-UG exam to another date after four-six weeks based on several grounds but to no avail.

The Delhi HC stated that the plea was too late and the petition was misconceived. The court also refused to levy any cost on the petitioners, owing to the fact that they are students.

“I was quite inclined to pass an order against the petitioner but only because these are students we are not going. If such petitions are filed then the court will not shy away from imposing costs,” Justice Sanjeev Narula noted as he dismissed the plea.

Read Also
NEET UG postponement: Plea filed in Delhi HC
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEducationPlea to postpone NEET UG dismissed by Delhi HC

RECENT STORIES

Bihar: Police bust anti-India campaign WhatsApp group in Patna, one arrested

Bihar: Police bust anti-India campaign WhatsApp group in Patna, one arrested

Mumbai weather update: First time in July, no rain warning for city

Mumbai weather update: First time in July, no rain warning for city

Mumbai updates: Monsoon session of Maharashtra Legislature postponed

Mumbai updates: Monsoon session of Maharashtra Legislature postponed

CBI arrests NHAI official, Pvt firm associate in Rs 10 lakh bribery case

CBI arrests NHAI official, Pvt firm associate in Rs 10 lakh bribery case

Amravati chemist killing: To probe possible conspiracy, NIA to take accused to Rajasthan

Amravati chemist killing: To probe possible conspiracy, NIA to take accused to Rajasthan