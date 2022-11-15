e-Paper Get App
Kerala: Student group announces state-wide 'education bandh'

The former KSU march turned violent, and police had to resort to lathicharge and even teargas shells to disperse the activists

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 15, 2022, 01:15 PM IST
article-image
ANI
The Kerala Students Union(KSU) has called for a statewide education bandh today, on Tuesday, to protest the police action against its leaders, who led a march to the government secretariat on Monday. The KSU was protesting the illegal appointments being made in state universities.

The march had turned violent, and police had to resort to lathicharge and even teargas shells to disperse the KSU activists. The march was inaugurated by opposition leader V D Satheesan, and it quickly turned violent.

The police also apprehended KSU leaders, including state president Aloshious Xavier and vice-president P Muhammad Shammas.

