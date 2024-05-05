CUET UG 2024: City Intimation Slip Releasing Today; Check Steps To Download | Representative image.

On the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG, the National Testing Agency will activate the link today for downloads of the CUET UG city intimation slip 2024. The city slip gives applicants advance notice of the location of the candidate's examination facility, enabling them to arrange their travel.

Candidates could select one of four cities to take the exam in when filling out the CUET UG application form 2024. In terms of the City/Center allotment, the NTA's choice is crucial. There will be no more letters or requests in this regard, according to the information bulletin.

To view and download their CUET UG 2024 exam city intimation slip, candidates will need to provide their registration number and date of birth.

How to download?



-To visit the official website, navigate to exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG.

-From the homepage, click the link for the CUET UG 2024 admit card.

-After being directed to a new page, fill out the required fields and click the submit button.

-Your city slip for the CUET UG 2024 exam will appear on the screen.

-Print and save a copy of the 2024 CUET UG city slip for your records.

CUET UG 2024



The CUET is conducted yearly to determine eligibility for UG degrees offered by central, state, regional, and private universities. 261 universities will offer UG admissions through CUET this year. The first administration of the CUET exam took place in 2022.

Between May 15 and 24, CUET UG 2024 will be conducted in a hybrid format, with approximately 13.48 lakh candidates taking part. There will be multiple exam shifts for the 63 test papers at various testing locations in over 380 cities, including 26 international locations.