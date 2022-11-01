Kerala: IISER Thiruvananthapuram to start school on earth science

e-Paper Get App
FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 01, 2022, 07:31 PM IST
On October 31, 2022, the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Thiruvananthapuram will commemorate the 14th anniversary of its foundation. The Institute anticipates launching the new School of Earth, Atmospheric, and Ocean Sciences.

The Institute has also introduced two new centres, the Center for High Performance Computing (HPC) and the Center for Advanced Materials Research with International Engagement, as well as the BS MS i2 Sciences programme in 2020 and the 2-year MSc degree in 2021.

"The Institute will continue to work towards the betterment of the community and society at large. I thank all the faculty, staff and students for their collective efforts in making and building a positive image of IISER TVM globally," said Prof. J. N. Moorthy, Director, IISER Thiruvananthapuram.

