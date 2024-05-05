NEET UG 2024 Exams To Be Held Today Across 557 Cities; Check Dress Code Rules, Important Guidelines | Representative image

The National Entrance cum Eligibility Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024 will be administered by the National Testing Agency (NTA) today, May 5. In 557 cities, the exam will take place from 2:00 pm to 5:20 pm. Exams.nta.ac.in is the official portal that candidates must visit in order to obtain their hall pass.



Along with requiring the NEET UG 2024 hall ticket to be brought to the exam site, NTA has released a set of guidelines that must be adhered to on exam day. Candidates for NEET UG are also required to follow a dress code.

Dress code rules

1) Female candidates may wear light-colored half-sleeved shirts with trousers in accordance with the NEET UG 2024 dress code.



2) On the other hand, male applicants must wear t-shirts with trousers or light-colored half-sleeved shirts.

3) Long sleeves and bulky apparel are not permitted. In order to allow enough time for frisking, candidates who opt for traditional or customary attire must report at least one hour ahead of the latest reporting time.



4) Sandals or slippers with low heels are acceptable; shoes are not.

Important instructions:



1) Admit cards cannot be issued to candidates unless the NTA grants their express consent, which may be necessary in certain situations like medical emergencies.



2) Applicants must arrive at the NEET exam location by the time specified on their admit card.



3) At 1:30 pm, the NEET 2024 exam center's gates will close.



4) Bring only the NEET admit card and identification as proof of identity; do not bring any stationery or prints.



5) The NEET testing centre will not accept items like geometry boxes, pencil boxes, calculators, pens, scales, writing pads, pen drives, or erasers.



6) It is strictly forbidden to use communication devices like cell phones, Bluetooth, earbuds, pagers, fitness bands, etc.



NEET UG 2024

The admit cards for the NEET UG exam 2024 were released by the exam conducting body on May 1. In India and overseas, the NEET exam will be offered in thirteen languages in 2024. For admission to MBBS, BDS, BSc Nursing, AYUSH, and veterinary seats in medical and dental colleges across the nation, the exam is administered in pen and paper format.