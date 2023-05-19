Kerala SSLC Class 10 Result 2023: district wise pass % list; check here

Kerala SSLC Class 10 Result 2023 | Representational Pic

Kerala Class 10 results have been declared. Students can check the results now on results.kite.kerala.gov.in or pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in.

The Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) has prepared ‘Saphalam’ app to check results. Steps are given below to check results 2023.

This year, 68604 students overall have received full A+ grades across the board, compared to 44363 kids who did so last year. There are 24241 students this year than last.

This year the over all pass percentage for Kerala SSLC or class 10th is 99.70%.

Kerala SSLC Class 10 Result, These no. of Schools Passed the exam

Govt schools: 981

Aided schools: 1291

Unaided schools: 439

Kerala SSLC Class 10 Result:

This year, a total of 68,694 students got A plus in Kerala 10th results.

A total of 2581 schools have secured 100% pass percentage this year.

This year 2581 students received 100% marks in Kerala SSLC or class 10th examination.

Kerala SSLC Class 10 Result distrcit Performance

Wayanad district has the lowest success rate of 98.41%.

Kannur district has secured the first position with 99.94 pass percentage.

Kerala SSLC Class 10 Result 2023: Evaluation centres

In 70 evaluation centres spread out over the state from April 3 to April 26, 2023, 9664 teachers examined the answer sheets for the Kerala SSLC exams.

Kerala SSLC Class 10 Result 2023: Steps to check Results

via SMS

Step 1: Open the SMS application of your mobile.

Step 2: Type KERALA10 followed by your registration or roll number after a space.

Step 3: Sent the text to 56263.

Step 4: You will shortly receive a text message carrying your Kerala SSLC Result scorecard

via Digilocker

Step 1: Visit the Digilocker website- digilocker.gov.in. You can also download the Digilocker app on your smartphone.

Step 2: Then, in the upper left corner of the webpage, click on sign up.

Step 3: Enter your Aadhaar card name, date of birth, category, valid mobile phone number, email address, Aadhar number, and a six-digit security PIN.

Step 4: Login using your credentials.

Step 5: Now, under the ‘education’ category, choose Kerala SSLC

Step 6: Choose the Kerala SSLC 10th exam result 2023 category.

Step 7: Enter your Aadhaar card number, and the result will be shown on your screen.

via mobile app

Step 1: Head to the app store of your device and look up the Saphlam app via the search option.

Step 2: Download the app and register using the required credentials.

Step 3: Submit your Kerala SSLC roll number, date of birth.

Step 4: Your results will be displayed on your screen.

The 2023 Kerala SSLC examination was held from March 9 to March 29. More than 4.5 lakh students were eligible to take the Class 10 final exam this year.