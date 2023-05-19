Kerala SSLC Result 2023 declared at results.kite.kerala.gov.in, 99.70% students pass

Kerala SSLC Result 2023 | Representative Image, PTI

Kerala SSLC or Class 10 final exam result has been declared today, May 19, at 3 pm.

Students can go to results.kite.kerala.gov.in or pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in and check Kerala SSLC result 2023.

Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty announced the Class 10 results at a press conference.

To check marks online, students have to use board exam registration number and date of birth.

Kerala SSLC result 2023:

This year 99.70% students pass the the exam held by Kerala Board.

Kannur district has secured the first position with 99.94 pass percentage.

direct link for Kerala SSLC 10th result

This year 2581 students received 100% marks in Kerala SSLC or class 10th examination.

The Kerala SSLC exam was held from March 9 to 29 for over 4.5 lakh students.

Those students who did not pass the Kerala SSLC exam can take the Save A Year or SAY exam as another chance to qualify.

Steps to check Kerala SSLC result 2023:

Go to an official website mentioned here.

Open the link to check Kerala SSLC result 2023.

Now, enter your credentials and login.

Check and download Kerala SSLC result 2023.