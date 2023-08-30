 Kerala: Several Children Fall ILL During Onam Celebration At School, Food Poisoning Suspected
Representational Pic

In an incident of suspected food poisoning, several children of a private school in Kothamangalam took ill after allegedly consuming the feast prepared as part of the Onam celebrations in their institution last week.

The Kothamangalam police said the incident came to light only on Tuesday and it would be recording the statements of parents today.

“Subsequently, a case will be registered and we will investigate,” an officer said.

According to some parents, the children who fell ill had consumed water from the school.

Many students are still undergoing treatment in various hospitals, he said and added that the exact figure of children affected was not known presently.

Meanwhile, parents of some of the affected children told media that their kids have been unwell since last week and were still unenergetic despite the various medicines and injections given to them at home and at the hospital, respectively.

“My kids have had a fever since Saturday (August 26) night and as it did not subside we took them to the hospital. Even now they are weak and lack energy,” said a parent.

