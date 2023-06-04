 Kerela: 4 medical colleges in trouble after the NMC denies permission to enroll students
Kerela: 4 medical colleges in trouble after the NMC denies permission to enroll students

Admission to 450 MBBS seats at four Kerala medical institutions for the forthcoming academic year has been temporarily halted.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Sunday, June 04, 2023, 04:07 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Pixabay

Admission to 450 MBBS seats at four Kerala medical institutions for the forthcoming academic year has been temporarily halted. The institutions faced action after they had failed to meet the medical commission guidelines in a recent inspection. Now the colleges have to fix the issues and get a clearance in the upcoming inspection, before admitting students.

The Under Graduate Medical Education Board, which reports to the National Medical Commission, denied authorization to accept students. Sree Gokulam Medical College in Venjaramoodu, Jubilee Mission Medical College in Thrissur, and Dr. CSI Somervell Medical College and Sree Uthradom Thirunal Academy of Medical Sciences in Thiruvananthapuram have all been restricted. While Gokulam and Somervell medical colleges each have 150 seats, SUT has 100 and Jubilee has 50.

While the medical commission detected a shortage of teachers  in two colleges, lack of patients and flaws in conducting exams put the other colleges in a jeopardy as well. The college administration is currently working to address the issues cited by the commission.

