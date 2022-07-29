Kerela: NMC approves 100 MBBS seats in Idukki Medical College

In response to a long-standing demand from the southern state, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has approved the opening of the government medical college in Kerala's Idukki district with the admission of 100 MBBS students.

The state administration, which after years of work was able to win approval for the same, promised that all necessary procedures would be finished as soon as possible and that steps would be taken to start classes this year.

The Idukki Medical College, which started operating under the previous Congress-UDF administration, lost Medical Council of India (MCI) recognition in 2016 because it lacked the necessary amenities, such as the necessary number of beds, an academic building, staff members, and staff housing for both students and employees.

In order to preserve the students' academic continuity, the LDF administration later transferred all of the admitted students to different medical colleges, according to Health Minister Veena George. Through coordinated work and careful preparation, the ruling LDF has now been able to regain recognition.

The state government has set up the necessary facilities, hired sufficient staff, and begun IP (in-patient) services after the new building's construction is complete, George said in a statement to the media about the NMC's sanction.