Kerala Samastha Pothu Pareeksha 2024 Results Declared

The Samastha Kerala Islam Matha Vidyabhyasa Board (SKIMVB) has announced the Kerala Samastha Pothu Pareeksha result 2024. Students who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website at result.samastha.info. The Madrasa-wise results have been declared for classes 5, 7, 10, and 12.
How to check the result?
Visit the official website of Samastha Kerala Islam Matha Vidyabhyasa Board, samastha.info.
Click on the result section
Select the type of exam and class.
Enter the registration number
Then submit and the result will be displayed on the screen.
Download the result and save.
Take a print out for future reference.
Details mentioned on scorecard:
Name
School Name
Roll Code
Roll Number
Registration Number
Father's name
Subject wise full marks
Passing Marks
Subject wise total marks
Aggregate Marks
Thoery Marks
Practical Obtained mark
Result status
Division of the student
Candidates are advised to promptly notify the board and request correction if they come across any discrepancies or errors in spelling.