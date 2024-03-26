Kerala Samastha Pothu Pareeksha 2024 Results Declared

Representative image

The Samastha Kerala Islam Matha Vidyabhyasa Board (SKIMVB) has announced the Kerala Samastha Pothu Pareeksha result 2024. Students who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website at result.samastha.info. The Madrasa-wise results have been declared for classes 5, 7, 10, and 12.

How to check the result?

Visit the official website of Samastha Kerala Islam Matha Vidyabhyasa Board, samastha.info.

Click on the result section

Select the type of exam and class.

Enter the registration number

Then submit and the result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result and save.

Take a print out for future reference.

Details mentioned on scorecard:

Name

School Name

Roll Code

Roll Number

Registration Number

Father's name

Subject wise full marks

Passing Marks

Subject wise total marks

Aggregate Marks

Thoery Marks

Practical Obtained mark

Result status

Division of the student

Candidates are advised to promptly notify the board and request correction if they come across any discrepancies or errors in spelling.