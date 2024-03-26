Exploring The Fascination: Indian Students’ Pursuit Of Education In South Korea

Swarnim Singh |

South Korea with its global K-pop phenomenon and rich culture, has become a magnet for international students, including those from India. In an ongoing series of Global Study Trends, The Free Press Journal (FPJ) explores the opportunities and challenges for Indian students contemplating higher studies in South Korea with social media influencer Swarnim Singh, who is also a digital marketer in AG & Beauty Co, a Korean beauty company.

Singh completed her post-graduation from Sogang University majoring in International Trade. She has been residing in South Korea for the past seven years.

South Korea government offers 100% scholarships

While discussing the main factors that draw Indian students to South Korea, Singh highlights the 100% scholarships offered by the Korean government.

“They are mainly curious about the scholarships offered by the Korean government, specifically about understanding the application process, securing recommendation letters, developing a study plan, and collecting the required paperwork that is necessary for the application,” Singh told the FPJ.

Singh also pointed out the growing trend among Indian students to take up engineering or business courses in South Korean institutions.

Which cities is preferred by Indian students?

In terms of preferred cities or regions, Singh underscored the appeal of Seoul and its neighbouring areas.

She said, “Seoul and their neighbouring areas are known for their well-functioning and convenient public transportation network, which is both technologically advanced and dependable. This convenience is not commonly found in many other cities in South Korea, except for big cities like Busan.”

While discussing the underlying motivations of Indian students, Singh mentioned the profound impact of K-pop culture. She said, “K-pop has a significant influence on students who choose to pursue their education in South Korea.”

Singh underlined the benefits that South Korea provides to Indian students, notably excellent laboratory facilities in sectors such as biotechnology, which adds to South Korea's appeal as an educational destination.

Own experience

Reflecting on her role in guiding Indian students, she expressed satisfaction in helping many students secure visas and overcoming study-related challenges.

“Yes, a lot of people have successfully obtained fully funded scholarships in Korea, and I am happy to have been able to help them. Through one-on-one consultations, many of them have been able to address their uncertainties regarding the choice of their academic major and university for their studies,” Singh added.

While speaking from personal experience, Singh gave insights into her application path, highlighting the difficulties of completing the process alone owing to little internet information. She noted, “When I submitted my application, there was not as much easily accessible information on the internet as there is now. I had to navigate the application process on my own and apply without any assistance from others.”

Advise for Indian student

Singh stresses the need to identify goals when advising Indian students. She urges students “not to decide to choose South Korea solely because of their fondness for K-pop”.

“Instead, students should focus on determining their objectives and aspirations for their stay in Korea. It is crucial to recognise that there are variations in culture between India and South Korea, so it is essential to be ready to accept and embrace these differences when they reach there,” she further added.