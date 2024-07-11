Kerala PSC LP School Teacher Exam Admit Cards Released; Exam On July 20!

The admit cards for the Kerala PSC Lower Primary (LP) School Teacher exam have officially been released. The candidates who successfully registered and are eligible for the said exam will be able to view and download their admit cards/ hall tickets from the Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) official website. At keralapsc.gov.in, candidates need to look for the admit card link and enter the required credentials to view their admit cards.
The candidate's admit card contain information including the candidate's name, roll number, enrollment number, test name, examination centre location, date, time, and day of test instructions.
This admit card is for applicants running for the Malayalam post of Lower Primary School Teacher. The said exam is set to be conducted on July 20, 2024. The exam will be held at multiple centres. The candidates can check their exam centre name on their respective admit cards.
Steps To Download Admit Card
Step 1: Go to the official website
Step 2: Look for the Admit Card link on the homepage
Step 3: Click on the given link and enter required credentials
Step 4: The admit card will open on your screen
Step 5: Go through the details
Step 6: Save and download for future use
It is mandatory for all candidates to have a valid admit card in order to appear for the exam. Candidates who do not have a valid admit card will not be allowed to appear for the exam under any circumstances. Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information related to the exam mentioned above.