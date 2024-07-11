CBI Arrests Key Suspect In NEET Exam Paper Leak Case From Patna

CBI | Representative image

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has made another arrest in the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) exam alleged paper leak case. On Thursday, the CBI arrested an individual, Rakesh Ranjan, also known as Rockey, in relation to this case. The accused hails from Nalanda. He was arrested on the outskirts of Patna by the CBI.

He is also reportedly said to be a relative of Sanjeev Mukhia, the alleged mastermind in this case. He was also reportedly on the run ever since the crackdown on irregularities in the entrance exam. Ever since the case was brought to the agency, the CBI has been following him. He was apprehended by the agency on Thursday morning, putting an end to his run, as PTI reported.

Following his arrest, the CBI reportedly searched three locations in Patna and the surrounding areas, as well as one in Kolkata. The CBI brought him before a special Patna court, which remanded him to ten days of CBI custody.

6 FIRs have been filed in this case thus far by the CBI, which is looking into the purported irregularities in the medical entrance exam. The CBI searched 15 sites in Bihar and Jharkhand earlier this week in order to obtain evidence that could be used against them in the case.

In connection with this case, the CBI had previously detained the vice principal and principle of Jharkhand's Oasis school, located in Hazaribagh, as well as two individuals who had allegedly lent space to NEET applicants where the Bihar Police had found burned question papers.

Amid the ongoing NEET controversy over alleged dispencies, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan met some NEET aspirants on Thursday, July 11, 2024. He met the aspirants at his residence. The students brought up concerns about the academic calendar, the delay in the counseling process, and the general lack of clarity surrounding the outcome of the May exam. The Supreme Court has postponed the hearing on petitions requesting the cancellation and reconduct of the NEET-UG 2024 exam to July 18.