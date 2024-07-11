 NEET UG 2024 Row: Why Did Supreme Court Defer Hearing To July 18?
The Supreme Court earlier noted that there had been a "breach" of NEET-UG 2024's sanctity at its July 8 hearing.

Siksha MUpdated: Thursday, July 11, 2024, 01:44 PM IST
article-image
Supreme Court of India | File Photo

The NEET UG case, which was originally slated for hearing today by a bench led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, has been rescheduled until July 18. The matter was originally scheduled to be discussed tomorrow as the first item, then on Monday, however after SG mentioned a personal reason, the case was deferred to Thursday, July 18.

The SG cited that he has personal issues on Monday and Tuesday and because Wednesday is a holiday, the matter will now be taken on Thursday.

“Okay NEET on Thursday. (WED is a holiday) NTA and Union has filed replies. Some counsels have not got the e copies of the replies. In order for parties to peruse replies.. further hearing to be on THURSDAY JULY 18,” the CJI said, according to Bar and Bench.

SC's order

Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud stated during the July 8 court proceedings that the exam's integrity has been jeopardised and that the degree of the paper leak will determine whether or not the exam scheduled for May 5 should be cancelled. The Chief Justice of India (CJI) instructed all petitioners' attorneys who desire a retest for the NEET UG 2024 to submit a single set of documents that do not exceed ten pages, emphasising that a retest would be the “last resort”. The matter is now scheduled for hearing on July 18 by the CJI.

