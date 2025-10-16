Kerala PSC CEO Recruitment 2025: Provisional Merit List Out; Here's How To Check

Kerala PSC CEO Recruitment 2025 | keralapsc.gov.in

Kerala PSC CEO Recruitment 2025: Kerala Public Service Commission, or Kerala PSC, has announced the preliminary merit list for the position of Civil Excise Officer (Trainee). Applicants who took the exam can access and obtain the merit list from the official website of Kerala PSC at keralapsc.gov.in.

Additionally, the merit list is based on the results of the OMR test on May 17, 2025, as well as the endurance test on September 16 and 17.

According to the merit list, a total of 223 applicants have been chosen for the next level of recruitment, which comprises Physical Measurement and Physical Efficiency Testing.

The official notice reads, "Inclusion of Register Numbers in this list is purely provisional, subject to scrutiny and admission of application on an absolute basis. Inclusion of Register numbers in the Short List does not confer any right on the candidate for inclusion in the Ranked List."

Kerala PSC CEO Recruitment 2025: How to check the preliminary merit lists 2025?

Aspirants can get the preliminary merit list by following the instructions below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Kerala PSC at keralapsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to the Results section and then to the short list, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, check the provisional merit list by clicking on the relevant link.

Step 4: Next, the merit list PDF will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Now, check the list carefully.

Step 6: Download the list and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to check the list PDF here

Kerala PSC CEO Recruitment 2025: Admit card

Those selected should get their admit cards for the tests from their OTR profiles by signing on to the official website keralapsc.gov.in, then attend in person with their admit cards and medical certificates in the specified format.